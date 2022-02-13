Technology work placements to counter Covid challenges

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Graduates throughout Argyll and Bute are being invited to apply for 50 fully-paid work placements across Scotland.

The opportunity has arisen for science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) graduates to gain skills and experience across a range of manufacturing and technology businesses, focussing particularly on new and emerging markets including green energy, space and renewables.

The placements, lasting up to six months, are aimed at recent university and college graduates of a STEM-related subject who are unemployed or struggling to find work due to the impact of Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) has established the placements alongside the second round of its Manufacturing Skills Academy’s graduate training programme.

The placements will provide graduates with the opportunity to build in-demand skills and experience in the worlds of digital and advanced manufacturing, with positions now available across Argyll and Bute.

Among the businesses offering placements are Lochgilphead-based Renewable Parts Limited.

The mechanical and electrical assembling specialist placed three graduates within its company last year. Its general manager of refurbishment engineering Michael Forbes said: ‘We were delighted to work with NMIS on the graduate training scheme and with the high standard of applicants. The business is growing and the scheme allowed us to recruit for positions where otherwise we may have held off until a little later.

‘The placement was almost like a six-month interview, allowing us to see how the graduates integrated with the existing workforce.’

Graduates interested in the scheme should submit an application form and short video via the NMIS website before being matched to potential opportunities with an industry partner.