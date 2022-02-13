New Argyll health chief appointed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A former mental health nurse has been appointed to lead health and social care services in Argyll and Bute.

Fiona Davies has been interim chief officer of Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) since May 2021 and has now been handed the role on a permanent basis.

Ms Davies said: ‘I feel honoured to be appointed to the post of chief officer for the partnership.

‘It is a privilege to be working with all the partnership staff, partners and voluntary organisations. My focus is to continue delivering high quality health and social care services and to ensure the HSCP achieves the best possible outcomes for people living in Argyll and Bute.’

Ms Davies started her career as a Registered Mental Health Nurse and gained a wide range of experience across three of the four UK nations in clinical, professional leadership, operational and strategic management roles.

In 2012, she moved to Lochaber and developed her strong interest in the delivery of remote and rural health and social care services. Prior to her time in Argyll and Bute, Fiona was leading mental health services for the northern part of NHS Highland. She has worked in a variety of care settings focusing on quality, governance and service development with a particular interest in stakeholder work, organisational development and innovative and transformative service planning.

‘Having Fiona on board permanently will be a great asset to the partnership, said NHS Highland chief executive Pam Dudek, ‘and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her in the future.’

Argyll and Bute Council chief executive Pippa Milne said: ‘Fiona has been a fantastic interim chief officer and I am very pleased she will be continuing to lead the organisation.’

Sarah Compton-Bishop, chairwoman of Argyll and Bute Integration Joint Board which has strategic oversight of health and social care services, said: ‘Fiona’s experience and knowledge has been invaluable in steering the important work of the HSCP.

‘I am looking forward to working with Fiona to continue the excellent work of the partnership as we plan for the future.’

Former acting Argyll and Bute HSCP chief officer Fiona Davies has been handed the permanent role. no_a06HSCP_Chief_Officer_Fiona Davies01