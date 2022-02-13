Lochgilphead pupils serve up success
Lochgilphead Joint Campus hosted a successful first badminton championship in the first week of February, with 150 players taking part.
Winners
S1/2: girls, Tegan Stewart and boys Liam Cook; S3 girls, Emma Plummer and boys Rhys Coffield; Senior girls, Jasmine McPhie and boys Archie MacColl-Smith.
PICS:
Receiving their trophies from head teacher Ann Devine are senior winners Jasmine McPhie, left, no_a06_LHS_badminton03 and Archie MacColl-Smith no_a06_LHS_badminton01
Doubles action in full swing in the school gym. no_a06_LHS_badminton05