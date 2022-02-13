Letters to the editor – February 11, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A sorry saga at the Rest

Sir,

I write in response to the article in the January 28 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser regarding the petition for a public inquiry into the handling and cost of the situation at the Rest and be Thankful.

I can well understand the frustration felt by councillors Dougie Philand and Donald Kelly at the frosty reception by the petitions committee of their request for an inquiry into the waste of money, delays and failures to provide a permanent solution at the Rest.

These have been many and, whether embarrassing or not to Transport Scotland, unless we learn what has gone wrong useful progress is unlikely.

The saga has taken far longer and almost certainly cost more than the original improvements carried out at the beginning of WW2, without sign of any permanent result.

Jenni Minto MSP says that identifying the preferred route corridor was a big step forward. I disagree.

The only feasible corridor for an expedient solution was always Glen Croe/Glen Kinglas.

Major bridges over lower Loch Long and tunnels to Bute via the Wee Cumbrae – suggested among the 11 options proposed by Transport Scotland in its 2020 consultation exercise – are mega multi-component projects with huge costs and long completion times.

In the context of the Rest, the time and effort spent on drawing up these options was wasted.

Transport Scotland’s own engineers class the hillside above the A83 as dynamic and have said further major slides are inevitable and unlikely to be held by the catch pits, even if further extended.

Despite this, the digging of pits continues.

Graeme Dey, in his resignation statement, claims that ground investigations – presumably on the other side of the glen – are about to start. This seems a bit late in the day.

The consultants Jacobs, in their original report to Transport Scotland, recommended mitigation – pits and nets – as the preferred option and, in passing, claimed the slopes on the south western side of the glen had much the same slip risk as those which the current road traverses. Well, mitigation has not worked, despite £80-odd million having now been sunk in it, and a walk over the two forestry roads on the south western side reveals that neither has suffered serious slips since their construction. That may be because the hillside above them recedes somewhat; different underlying strata; or less severe rain impact. The fact is slips are now constant, and increasing, on the north western side of the glen, but not on the south western one. So on what did Jacobs base their claim?

Some tunnel options appeared in the consultation exercise, all of which would have raised eyebrows with the likes of Statens Vegvesen – Norway’s highways department – which now has more than 200 mountain tunnels under its supervision.

Scotland has tunnels for other purposes, but so far no experience of mountain road tunnels, so perhaps it might be a good idea to ask for advice from places that do.

A Norwegian-designed tunnel wouldn’t meet UK standards? Really ?

I don’t know if a tunnel is necessary at the Rest, but if it is, I certainly wouldn’t buy one from Transport Scotland.

A sorry saga.

Arthur Blue, Ardrishaig

Have gaming conversation

Sir,

Online gaming plays an important part in many children and young people’s lives. It provides them with entertainment, opportunities to learn new skills and allows them to stay connected with their friends. But there are risks involved.

Following this week’s Safer Internet Day, which explored respect and relationships online, we are challenging parents and carers to host an online games night with their family to get to know their child’s favourite platform and start a conversation on online safety and how they can support them.

Whether it’s Fortnite or FIFA, talking to your child about what they’re doing online is important in helping keep them safe and Safer Internet Day is a great opportunity to have this conversation.

Visit our online safety hub which provides advice and information on a variety of online safety topics at www.nspcc.org.uk.

Gail Sayles, local campaigns manager, NSPCC Scotland.

A severe situation

Sir,

People on low incomes across the country are being caught up in a rising tide of hardship, with the cost of living crisis combining with an inadequate social security system to pull them deeper into poverty.

The recent Ofgem announcement of an energy price cap rise threatens to turn this rising tide into a flood, as more people are forced into impossible decisions like whether to pay their rent or pay for food.

All levels of government have a moral responsibility to protect households that are reaching breaking point, but the measures announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak fail to live up to that responsibility.

Central to the UK Government’s response should be fixing our social security system so that it helps to keep people afloat, such as by increasing benefits by six per cent in line with inflation and ending unjust policies like the benefit cap.

His measures also failed to address the spectacle of energy companies making multi-billion profits while people across the country struggle to heat their homes. A windfall tax is the just and right response to this most stark injustice.

It is clear, in the inadequacy of his measures, that the Chancellor fails to grasp the severity of the situation facing people across the country.

Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance.