Household water costs to increase

The amount households pay for Scottish Water services is to rise.

Water and waste water charges will go up by 4.2 per cent in 2022/23.

The new annual fees, collected alongside local authority council tax, will mean an average bill increase of 31 pence per week.

In a press release, government-owned Scottish Water said the increases were necessary ‘to increase investment, protect services against the impact of climate change, reduce carbon emissions and ensure customers have reliable and resilient services in future’.

Scottish Water – the fourth largest water services provider in the UK – serves 2.6 million households supplying 1.5 billion litres of water and removing and cleaning 1 billion litres of used and surface water daily.

Water and waste water charges, which raise almost £1 billion annually, supports service delivery, investment in ageing infrastructure and improvements in water quality and environmental protection.

Around half of households in Scotland receive financial support as they automatically have either a discount, exemption or reduction applied to their water and wastewater charges.

Scottish Water chief executive Douglas Millican said: ‘Customers rely on our services for their daily water needs and to take away and clean the water they use. Over the last two years those services have been vital to maintaining public health during the pandemic.

‘We have been recognised as leading in the water sector in the UK on customer service excellence. The quality of Scotland’s drinking water remains very high and we are investing to protect the environment from pollution.

‘Higher levels of investment are needed to protect services now and over the long term, particularly in meeting the challenges of more intense rainfall, flooding, drought and reducing carbon emissions.

‘We understand there needs to be a balance between the need for higher levels of investment and the financial challenges faced by households at present. We have set charges at a level that takes account of those challenges while being open and clear that charges will need to increase further in future.’

Water and waste water charges to licensed providers who supply businesses and other non-domestic customers will also increase by 4.2 per cent.

Scottish Water chief executive Douglas Millican. Photograph: Craig Williamson/SNS Group. NO-T53-Business-Scottish-Waters-Douglas-Millican