Peat and Diesel to fire up Tarbert

Peat and Diesel fans will be delighted a sold-out Tarbert gig, twice postponed because of the Covid pandemic, is to go ahead next month.

Organisers West Kintyre Promotions has announced Stornoway sensations Innes, Uilly and Boydie, who play a mix of Scottish folk music and Celtic punk and were set to headline Tarbert Music Festival in September 2020, will now perform in the village hall on Friday March 4.

‘Original tickets are valid and there may be a few others available, so please give us a shout on Facebook if you want tickets for the show,’ said a West Kintyre Promotions spokesperson.

‘We have The Ronains and Anavrin providing support, so the night will retain the original festival vibe.

‘We thank everyone for their patience and look forward to welcoming everyone for what will be a unique opportunity to see Peat and Diesel in an intimate setting.’

Peat and Diesel will play Tarbert next month. no_a30PeatandDiesel01