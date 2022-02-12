News from the districts – February 11, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Rosneath peninsula

An Argyll and Bute art residency centre has announced support for creative young people based in Scotland.

Cove Park, on the Rosneath peninsula overlooking Loch Long, is offering a Youth Arts Bursary Programme for young people aged between 18 and 24 who are following a career in design, digital practice, literature and theatre. The programme supports research and the development of new work.

Support from Creative Scotland’s Youth Arts Fund means Cove Park can offer four bursaries beginning in spring this year and continuing until February 2023. Early career writers, theatre makers, designers and digital artists are welcome to apply. The bursaries will include a one-month residency at Cove Park, a fee, networking opportunities, peer-to-peer support and mentoring throughout the year.

For more information on the programme and how to apply, visit covepark.org/youth-arts-bursary-programme-2022.

All applications should be received by February 21 2021.

Oban

New laboratories and offices have been opened at a marine science hub near Oban.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands joined marine science enterprises on February 3 for the virtual official opening at Malin House on the European Marine Science Park.

The project was prompted by companies at the park looking to expand their commercial activity and came to fruition thanks to a £2 million investment by Highlands and Islands Enterprise, with construction work carried out by Argyll contractor TSL Limited.

Marine science companies Patogen AS, Tritonia Scientific Limited, Ocean Ecology, Oceanium and Shetland firm Ocean Kinetics have moved in.

Malin House is located at Dunstaffnage next to the Scottish Association of Marine Science, part of the University of the Highlands and Islands network.

Work is also under way to develop three more buildings, one of which has already been granted planning permission.

Kilmartin

Now is the time to swap surplus plant or vegetable seeds and try something different.

Seed swaps, co-ordinated by Kilmartin’s Sally Wilkin, are to take place in Mid Argyll, kicking off on March 2 with a pop-up event at Kilmartin church hall between 2pm and 4pm.

Further seed swaps will be held at Barrandaimh beaver centre near Bellanoch on March 6; Lucy’s, Kilmartin, on March 13, and at Blarbuie Woodland, Lochgilphead, on March 26 – all from 11am to 2pm.

Donations are welcome, with the proceeds to be split between the Heritage Seed Library and the host venue.

Email sallywilkin@cooptel.net if you would like more information.

Loch Awe

Roadworks were due to have started on the A85 near Loch Awe this week.

The £300,000 resurfacing project was scheduled to start on Monday February 7 on a 1.5km section of the road just east of Cruachan Power Station. It is being carried out over eight days with Wednesday February 16 the expected end date – depending on weather conditions.

For safety reasons one lane will be closed and a 10mph convoy system will be in operation between 7am and 7pm.

A temporary 30mph speed limit will be in place outwith working hours.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the plans in advance.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘This surfacing project on the A85 between Loch Awe and Taynuilt will greatly improve the surface for motorists.

‘The convoy is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, however, our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible.

‘The road will be operated under a temporary 30mph speed limit when works are not taking place.’

Roadworks on the Saturday and Sunday will be avoided to help minimise disruption.

Mr Ross added: ‘We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan their journeys ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.’

Kintyre

Elsa Macdougall, formerly of Tayinloan and now living in Bearsden, last week sent the above photograph to the Argyllshire Advertiser’s sister title, the Campbeltown Courier.

Elsa recently discovered the washed-up remains on the shoreline near Bellochantuy.

Although the beast may not be immediately identifiable to some, Elsa believes she knows what animal it is.

‘It is fairly rare in Kintyre and may, in fact, have come from Ireland on the tide as I found it on a west coast beach,’ she said.

‘I thought readers might like to guess. It was a massive male and measured over a metre long from teeth to base of tail, making it larger than average.’

Answers on a postcard…

PIC:

Can you identify Elsa’s mystery creature? NO_c05flotsam01