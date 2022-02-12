New funding is music to the ears in Craignish

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

New funding from national arts organisations has boosted an environment-focussed arts programme at the heart of a Mid Argyll community.

After a long period of silence due to the pandemic, Craignish village hall’s arts programme is now the beneficiary of money from Creative Scotland and the Touring Network charity.

The cash has been backed up by the Craignish Trust and the Seawilding charity and has allowed the hall to provide a platform for local musicians through its Strummin’ Hummin’ Chattin’ Chillin’ sessions held on Sundays throughout January, February and March.

Thanks to the Touring Network’s transition fund, these events are open to all and free to attend. The Touring Network’s transition fund aims to support promoters, venues, village halls and programmers based in Highland, Argyll and Bute, Moray, Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles and Perthshire.

The ethos behind the fund is to ensure venues can pay a fair fee to performers while giving local programming a reboot after so many enforced closures and cancellations during the pandemic.

Speaking after the first Strummin’ Hummin’ Chattin’ Chillin’ session, Craignish community village hall arts administrator Mandy Hampton said: ‘It was wonderful to see Craignish village hall busy and buzzing again and a joy to welcome back familiar faces and several first-time visitors.

‘It was hard to anticipate how much Covid hesitancy there may still be about attending in-person events again, but with safety protocols followed and good ventilation, everyone simply sat back and enjoyed the exceptionally high quality of music from the musicians.

‘The very high numbers attending meant any fears about it being quiet were quickly forgotten and the atmosphere was buzzing and alive with happy chatter. The feedback received from the event showed that everyone had very much enjoyed the opportunity to be back out in person, catching up with friends and there is a high demand for more events. The musicians were all delighted to be playing to a real audience again and many audience members took time to say how lucky we are to live in a community with so much talent and extended thanks to the three main performers, Andre Van Well, Nicky Coventry and Reagan Hallett, who brought a real celebration of the best of live music.’

Craignish’s next Sunday sessions will be on February 13 and March 13.

The coastal community will be taking its inspiration from the sea on February 26 when a joint initiative between Craignish Village Hall Arts, local charity Seawilding, the Craignish Trust and the Touring Network will bring to the stage a marine-themed blend of storytelling and song.

The Seawilding charity works with coastal communities to restore degraded inshore marine habitats, enhance biodiversity, improve water quality and sequester carbon. The event it is sponsoring reflects the charity’s passion to conserve the sea, exploring marine conservation, exploration and the power of the sea.

Created and performed by Nicolette Macleod, The Sea and Me weaves together songs, stories and personal anecdotes. Armed with a guitar, loop pedal and her acclaimed vocals, Nicolette creates a seascape of sounds overlaid with folk songs, her original songs and some popular classics. The show aims to provide an opportunity for each member of the audience to consider their personal relationship with the sea, its creatures and to contemplate the best way in which to preserve it.

Seawilding chief executive officer Danny Renton said: ‘Nicolette’s passion for the sea, reflected through her beautiful songs and music, aims to inspire everyone to get involved in restoring the health of our Scottish seas. This is why our charity Seawilding is involved.

‘Seventy per cent of our planet is water, and it supports incredible life-forms, of which we still know very little. Yet, we have plundered our oceans to the point that fish stocks, seabed health and our marine eco-systems are in crisis. The sea can no longer be out of sight and out of mind. We need to champion it and restore it, not just for the love of bio-diversity, but for planetary health and our own survival as a species.’

Tickets for The Sea and Me are available from Ardfern Village Store and from www.ticketsource.co.uk

no_a06CraignishSeaShow01. Singer, songwriter and storyteller Nicolette Macleod will perform in Craignish later this month.