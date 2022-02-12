Established club and shinty newcomers join forces

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Strachur and District Shinty Club and Dunoon Camanachd will field a combined team for the 2022 shinty season.

The new side will play in Mowi South Division 2.

With dwindling youth numbers, Strachur – a club formed in 1879 – has found itself unable to field a team in recent seasons, though a number of players remain committed. Recently-constituted Dunoon has players looking to play, so the two got together to rekindle the ancient game.

Matches and training will be split between Strachur and Dunoon with the joint venture aiming to provide playing opportunities for the many young players in both localities as well as the more experienced heads.

The playing squad for the new season will be based around Strachur players along with players from Dunoon and Glasgow.

A training session was organised as the new team had their first get-together at Strachurmore on Saturday February 5. There was an encouraging turnout despite the inclement weather as plans for the new season got under way.

Strachur-Dunoon’s opening league match is scheduled for Saturday March 5, when they host Uddingston, who are also new to the league.

PIC:

The Strachur team during the 2018 season. no_a06StrachurShinty01