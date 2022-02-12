Community woodland welcomes new rangers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A popular Lochgilphead woodland is to benefit from a new team of dedicated rangers.

Since Victorian times, Blarbuie woodlands have been enjoyed by walkers and nature-lovers and in recent years have been supported by Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT).

Now the trust has appointed rangers Philippa McKee and Dan Griffiths and ranger support officer Bek Hawkby-Whitwell to manage the mix of native and exotic trees as well as the all-abilities walking trails, outdoor exercise areas, sculptures and other art work.

Starting in post last week, Philippa said: ‘I’m really pleased to be joining the team and looking forward to getting started. It feels like a really exciting time to join ACT and to have the chance to contribute to really positive local projects.’

Dan added: ‘I’m ready for us all to learn and work together, with and for nature. I love the great outdoors.’

