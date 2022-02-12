Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – February 11, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The construction of 18 wind turbines, each one 200 metres – more than 650 feet – in height, is a pretty significant addition to any landscape.

For comparison, the blade tip height is equivalent to the Blackpool Tower – plus one-third again on top of that.

The developers of the proposed Ladyfield wind farm, to the north of Dun na Cuaiche up Glen Aray, are keen to point out their community credentials, and the practical help will be welcome to the pier fundraising campaign. To be fair, the company does have a track record in community support down south.

Helping the wider community is one thing, but we hear their communication with residents close to the proposed site leaves something to be desired.

Renewable energy is essential, but the sites chosen for its generation must be the right ones for communities and businesses – and not just to suit developers, landowners and far-distant investors.

Is Glen Aray and Ladyfield the right place?

Onshore windfarm proliferation in Argyll is creating a semi-industrial landscape peppered with towers.

Governments seem not to care about where the wind turbines go. Investors certainly don’t. Here is another question – do we care?