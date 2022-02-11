Thought for the Week, February 11 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Be better, not bitter

I was excited to see Seville oranges in the grocers. Will you, like me, be making an annual batch of marmalade?

A key element is to get the pectin from the pips but, of course, you don’t want the pips in the finished product.

One year, I made the mistake of tying the muslin bag containing the pips and pith with some ‘hairy’ parcel string. Unbeknown to me, the string was shedding its hairs as it bobbed around in the bubbling mixture.

That year, we had tooth tangling surprises on our toast. It wasn’t a year to pass any jars on to friends, or enemies for that matter!

We use Seville oranges because of their bitterness. The intensely sharp, bitter Seville oranges hold their own, conquering the sweetness of the sugar; that fresh, intensely orange fragrance and flavour are unmatched in any preserve anywhere in the world.

They are certainly not like the easy peeler satsuma that graces a lunch box as one of our five-a-day.

Bitterness might be an asset to marmalade but, in the human heart, it’s a destroyer.

The writer of Hebrews reminds us in the context of living peacefully with others to watch out for its destructive presence.

‘Look after each other so that none of you fails to receive the grace of God. Watch out that no poisonous root of bitterness grows up to trouble you, corrupting many.’ Hebrews 12:15.

It’s a reminder to extend to others the grace that God has extended to us in Christ, to keep a short account of people’s wrongs.

Pull up bitterness as a small weed before it grows.

Be better, not bitter.

Reverend Chris Holden, The Fishermen’s Mission.