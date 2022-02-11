Police report – February 11, 2022
Threatening and abusive
At 1am on Thursday February 3, at an address in Orchard Park, Ardrishaig, police responded to a report of a 29-year-old man allegedly acting in a threatening and abusive manner. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Assault on woman
A man, aged 58, was arrested and charged with allegedly assaulting a woman at 7.50pm on Saturday February 5 at an address in Mansecroft, Clachan.
He was released on an undertaking to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court.
Breach of conditions
On Saturday February 5 at 8pm it is alleged that a 63-year-old woman breached her undertaking conditions by being in an address in Mansecroft, Clachan. She was arrested, charged with the offence and kept in custody to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court.