New houses planned for Jura

Plans for two new houses on the Isle of Jura have been submitted to council chiefs.

John Lithgow’s proposal for the site, on land southeast of Feolin Ferryhouse at Craighouse, also involve the formation of vehicle access.

Argyll and Bute Council planning officers are expected to reach a decision on the plans by the middle of March and members of the public can now view and comment on the plans.

A supporting statement written by Mr Lithgow’s planning agent John Peace said: ‘The proposal is to form two houses to establish another stream of income for this estate.

‘The location of this proposal is on the footprint of existing ruined croft/barn buildings and sited in this location integrates it with Feolin Ferry house adjacent this access into the estate.

‘The location will also mean the running of these proposed properties will not hamper the day-to-day running of the estate, keeping any traffic they generate outwith the estate’s network of tracks.

‘Finishes to the dwellings to integrate into the landscape with stone walls with recessed joints to the road elevation with rendered walls to the sides and rear.

‘The site itself and the ruin is sited in open rough ground with no history of flooding. Once developed [the planned development] will give a stronger entrance to the estate.

‘[We are] currently also applying to form an estate workshop and deer larder behind this which will be screened by these proposed houses and the existing Feolin Ferry house.

‘There are no plans for any additional planting other than wild flower seeding of the banking to the rear once the parking areas have been formed to encourage bugs and insects. As the shore is open to the elements, there is a lack of trees due to the exposure.’

Mr Peace concluded by telling planning officers: ‘I trust you can look favourably on this application to enable this estate to move forward and survive.’