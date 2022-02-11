Hot farming topics in conference spotlight
The second consecutive online NFU Scotland annual conference and AGM is being held over February 10 and 11, with a packed programme for delegates.
Discussions have been held on current hot topics like rising input costs, the farming labour crisis and skills shortage as well as getting the food and farming across on social media.
Today, Friday February 11, attention turns to farm assurance schemes and the future of government agricultural support in a sustainable future for the industry.