Aray turbines powered by community promises

The developer hoping to erect an 18-turbine wind farm in Glen Aray has been at pains to point out its community credentials.

Oxfordshire-based Ridge Clean Energy (RCE) held a public exhibition on its plans for ‘Ladyfield Renewable Energy Park’ at the Inveraray Inn on February 3, following a similar event in Dalmally a day earlier.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to the Scottish Government in the summer.

If approved, the Ladyfield site would have a total generating capacity of between 50 and 100 Megawatts (MW), with turbines reaching 200 metres high to blade tips – though turbine numbers and heights may change in response to surveys and consultations.

Neal Reid of renewable energy consultancy Riversdale Enterprises Ltd, employed by RCE to manage the Ladyfield scheme, explained the site’s attributes – it’s available in a competitive market; it’s windy; free of designations; and with good access – a combination which, he said, ‘is becoming quite rare in the UK’.

A substation, turbine transformers, an upgraded access track, construction compound, crane hardstandings and a permanent meteorological mast will also be required.

A scoping report was submitted to the Scottish Government in summer 2021, while two years of environmental surveys are due to conclude in the next few months.

If everything goes to plan for the developer, the planning application could be submitted as early as June this year, though Neal Reid reckons a more realistic target would be the end of September at the latest.

Though not too visible from Inveraray town centre or the castle, most of the turbines will be clearly seen from the opposite shore of Loch Fyne, and in plain sight for residents of Glen Aray.

Present at the public exhibition was RCE chief operating officer Dine Glasgow.

Mr Glasgow and his wife Marjorie, CEO of Ridge Clean Energy, moved to the UK from America almost 20 years ago. They have since developed more than 200 MW of onshore wind power across the UK in association with US businessman Michael Tang, owner of National Material LP, an operation with a $2 billion turnover.

He explained that RCE has plans to support the people of Inveraray, primarily by helping the community bid to buy Inveraray Pier.

‘We want to contribute to the community,’ said Mr Glasgow. ‘We can bring our expertise in raising money to assist Inspire Inveraray and the community council.’

He added that the company is also considering other ideas, such as helping people with their energy bills as well as the recognised community funding system.

‘Our goal is to tap into the interests the community has and help them realise that,’ said Mr Glasgow.

RCE plans to hold further public consultation events ahead of the planning application’s submission.