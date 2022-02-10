Tide turns for Argyll’s digital music showcase

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The TIDES digital music festival, with a host of Argyll musicians, is back this year.

Funded by Creative Scotland and produced by Myplayer Media manager Iain Maclean, the festival project – in partnership with Live Argyll and Scottish heritage and arts charity CHARTS – will return this spring.

The event had to be rescheduled from December last year to March 2022 as a result of the pandemic.

Argyll musicians of all ages, genres and stages of their careers had until last week to get in touch with organisers for a chance of performing in this year’s showcase.

Some performers who appeared at last March’s festival, filmed at Dunoon Burgh Hall when live gigs were not possible, went on to be offered work when lockdown lifted.

TIDES was originally set up to help meet some of the challenges musicians in the area were facing in the pandemic.

Producer Iain said: ‘We helped build new audiences – 9,000 views were recorded on Myplayer within 48hrs. It can still be enjoyed at myplayer.uk/tides

‘Due to Covid, we had to reschedule our planned December 2021 festival to March 2022. We’re keen to involve as many musicians as possible.’

He added there had been a good response to this year’s call to musicians, saying: ‘We will be filming a few live sessions in Oban near the end of February and showcasing a number of new acts on the Tides page on myplayer.uk website. at myplayer.uk/tides

‘We have some familiar faces and some new performing at the Tides digital festival this year, including showcases from Rachel Walker and live performances from Inverhooly Ceilidh Band. We will weave together the festival at the end of February.’

