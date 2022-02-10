Homes wanted for litter-picking stations

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Can you help keep your community clean by adopting a two-minute litter pick station?

The GRAB Trust, in partnership with Argyll and Bute Council, is looking for support from businesses and community organisations to adopt and manage new litter-picking stations supplied by Devon and Cornwall-based charity The 2 Minute Foundation.



The specially-designed litter stations have proved effective in the fight against seasonal litter in southern visitor locations. The partnership now wants to encourage visitors and locals to do their bit and keep Argyll waste-free.

Travel restrictions mean the numbers of staycation visitors to Argyll has risen over the past two years and this is set to continue into 2022. Whilst, this is wonderful news for the area’s businesses and economy, it can also result in an increase of litter and impact on waste management.

Christina Saunders of The GRAB Trust said: ‘The trust will ensure the stations are stocked with litter grabbers and bags, but we need your help to ensure the stations stay in place and are used properly. We are looking for 15 local businesses or community organisations across Argyll to ‘adopt a station’.

‘If you are interested in adopting a station please contact the GRAB Trust at lapickers@grab.org.uk. We will promote your involvement and contribution accordingly, whether as a business or community group.’

The new litter-picking stations encourage citizens to take two minutes to do their own mini litter-pick, which will help keep the beauty spot clean and protect wildlife.

Participants are encouraged to photograph their achievement using the #2minutelitterpick then take the litter collected away with them or place in a designated litter bin.

Since the scheme’s introduction in 2019 the #2minutelitterpick has been used more than 175,000 times

Argyll communities have always led the way to keeping their environment clean and litter free and it is hoped communities will embrace this new initiative.

PIC:

People in Craignish are enthusiastically supporting a trial litter-picking station. no_a06GRAB_Trust01_Craignish

One of The 2 Minute Foundation’s litter-picking stations. no_a06GRAB_Trust02_Stations