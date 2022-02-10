Heather’s Treks – Beinn Odhar: The ‘dun-coloured mountain’

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Heather Thomas-Smith runs Heathery Heights, an outdoor adventure and discovery company based in Lochgilphead, offering guided walking adventures, outdoor activities, training and experiences. She has travelled and trekked throughout the world, walked across Scotland numerous times, climbed many of its peaks and now lives in Argyll amongst the scenery she loves. All her walks can be booked as bespoke guided experiences. www.heatheryheights.co.uk

PIC:

no_a22_Heather03

Walk information

Route: Beinn Odhar (Corbett)

Distance: 7.6km (4.75 miles)

Ascent: 686m

Time: 3½ – 4 hours

Terrain: Easy access via West Highland Way, then open hillside and old mine path

Map/s: OS Landranger 50 (1:50 000)

OS Explorer 377 (1:25 000)

Start/finish/parking: Tyndrum

Grid reference: NN328304

Public transport: Bus and train

Toilets: Yes

Clinging to the edge of Argyll are several well-known Munros and Corbetts that share ridgelines, summits or slopes with surrounding counties. Amongst these is Beinn Odhar – its southern slopes lying firmly in the county of Stirling, whilst its summit stands proudly in Argyll.

If approached from the west, north or south you could keep your toes in Argyll all day. Unless on a round of Corbetts – there are five here that make a fine challenge – it is easier to approach the Corbett via its gentler slopes from Tyndrum. This also gives the opportunity to explore the adit – access tunnel – and old lead mine on its higher slopes where the mineral vein continuation from Sron nan Colan is exposed. The Beinn Odhar lead mining venture appears to have been a short one but the views once the summit is reached are tremendous.

Leaving the car park, cross the A82 and head left passing the Tyndrum Inn, the Green Welly Stop and cross the bridge.

Turn right immediately after crossing the bridge to join the West Highland Way (WHW) northwards, passing the KeyStore.

You will need to stay on the WHW for the next 1.25km as it slowly climbs out of Tyndrum with the A82 on your left and the Crom Allt (burn) on your right until you reach the bridges over the burn and railway.

Cross the bridges and go through the gate at the north end. You will be heading up on to the open hillside to your right.

You now have a choice. Either head straight up in a north easterly direction picking your own route on the grassy slopes or veer slightly right back to the Crom Allt to pick up a faint path. If you use the latter, ensure you head upwards at around NN334323. Either way you will tend to end up on sections of the old mining path as it zigs zags upwards by default due to the natural line of the slope.

Once you reach 600m – after approximately 1.3km depending on how direct your route was – the ground becomes stonier. The adit and mine are higher to your left, northwest, on the crest of the ridgeline, whereas the faint path runs just under this so if you want to explore them it is worth scrabbling up the rocks to have a look. The bottom of the adit starts at around 650ms.

Heading up from the adit and mine – or path – the route flattens out, passing a lochan and the county boundary to your left. Ahead, the final ascent is best tackled by heading northeast then northwest to follow the hill’s natural line. There are no particular difficulties.

The summit views are fabulous and an excellent panorama of Beinn Dorain can be had from the steep northern slopes above Coire Luaidh.

It is easiest to return down the southwestern slopes you ascended, but other possibilities could include some of the neighbouring Corbetts, especially the longer days in summer.

Safety in the outdoors

The described routes and accompanying information are there to be used as a guide and do not replace the use of map and compass and the skills required to use them.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure the route is accurate at the time of going to print, please be aware track and path closures can happen at any time. All walks are undertaken at your own risk.

Please continue to adhere to current governement guidelines, exercise responsibly and use appropriate clothing and equipment for your chosen outdoor activity. Inform a contact about your route/whereabouts. Don’t forget your phone, snacks, drink, any medication/first aid supplies you may need and to check weather conditions. Most walks are dog friendly, but please keep your dog under close control, especially around livestock and wildlife. Please follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

PICS:

Beinn Dorain and the Black Mount hills from Beinn Odhar. no_a06HeathersTreks_Beinn Odhar01_Beinn Dorain_Black Mount

Mist catches sunlight from the slopes of Beinn Odhar near Tyndrum. no_a06HeathersTreks_Beinn Odhar02_catchingsun