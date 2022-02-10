Expect delays as Minard connected to Crarae Garden

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The first phase of a £75,000 project to build 190 metres of pavement between the northern end of Minard and the access to Crarae Gardens started on Tuesday this week.

Better drainage and new fencing, boundary walls and road signs are planned. Footway improvements will also be carried out in Minard village.

The work is expected to take approximately three weeks and will involve clearing the area of vegetation and building a new boundary wall in advance of the main work in phase two.

Traffic lights and a 30mph speed limit will be in place during the first phase with trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland advising traffic lights will occasionally have to be red at either side of the site for short periods for safety reasons.

Temporary pedestrian routes will also be implemented to maintain safe access.

The second phase – installing the footway and associated works – will begin shortly afterwards and is expected to take around six weeks.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘Trunk road safety is paramount at BEAR Scotland and this investment from Transport Scotland will improve pedestrian access and connectivity on the A83 between Minard and Crarae Garden.

‘The traffic management required to undertake the first phase of works is essential to keep everyone safe, so we encourage all road users to follow any signs or temporary arrangements put in place.

‘The second phase of the project is anticipated to start in early spring and will last for around six weeks. We will share details nearer the time.’

PIC:

BEAR Scotland’s Eddie Ross said the works will will improve pedestrian access and connectivity. no_a06BEARScotland_EddieRoss01