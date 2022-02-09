Roadworks to close A83 through Arrochar

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Drivers are being warned of an overnight road closure through Arrochar starting this weekend.

A short stretch of the A83 in the village will be closed just north of the junction of the A83 and A814 Helensburgh road overnight from 9pm on Sunday February 13 until 6am on Monday February 14 to enable Scottish Water to carry out emergency repairs to a manhole.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: ‘Work is being carried out during the night to help minimise disruption. All road traffic management has been agreed in liaison with BEAR Scotland and will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so.

‘Emergency vehicle access will be maintained throughout.’

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journey and follow the diversion route using the A819, A85 and A82 via Inveraray, Dalmally and Tarbet.

The Scottish Water spokesperson continued: ‘Scottish Water apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks residents, businesses and road users for their patience and understanding while this emergency work is carried out.’