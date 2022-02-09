A raffle for Inveraray Pier lovers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Time is running out to enter the grand St Valentine’s Day raffle in aid of Inveraray Pier.

Inveraray Community Council has organised fantastic prizes for the raffle, to be drawn on Sunday February 13.

Up for grabs are a £100 voucher for dinner for two at the Inveraray Inn as well as two luxury hampers – one of which includes a voucher for 25 per cent off a couple’s massage in the Beauty Bee.

Tickets are on sale at the Tipsy Laird, the Oh Sugar sweet shop, Inveraray Co-op and the Beauty Bee.

All proceeds go to the fund aimed at buying Inveraray Pier for the community and bringing it back into use.

If you would like to donate at any time, visit the www.gofundme.com/f/inveraray-pier-fund online fundraising page or pop your spare cash into collection tins at establishments around town.

PIC:

Support the bid to buy Inveraray Pier for the community and bring it back to life. 06_a21InverarayPier04

Two luxury hampers and a voucher for the Inveraray Inn are up for grabs in the Valentine’s Day raffle. no_a06InverarayPier_Hamper01