Transport charity’s annual general meeting
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
A charity which provides a vital transport service and kept many people connected during Covid lockdown will hold its annual general meeting later this month.
Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers runs a car transport scheme to help elderly and disabled people unable to use local buses. Transport is provided for shopping, medical appointments and social outings across Mid Argyll and Tarbert. They also take people to and from hospital appointments in the central belt and Oban.
The meeting will be held at the MS Centre in Lochgilphead – and streamed via Zoom – on Tuesday February 22, starting at 7pm. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, email tighndarroch@btinternet.com.
PIC:
51_a38MATV02