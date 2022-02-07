Your Pictures – February 4, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Something slightly different for this week’s featured photograph.

National tourism agency VisitScotland this week revealed the top Instagram images of Argyll and the Isles for 2021.

The shimmering clear blue waters of Machir Bay on Islay have been ranked as VisitScotland’s most popular Argyll and Isles social media post of 2021.

The photograph, by @theglobefromglasgow, was liked 68,114 times when it was shared on VisitScotland’s Instagram account, making it the highest performing post of the region last year.

The Islay photograph came out ahead of the second most popular image, an image of the mysterious and striking hexagonal columns of Fingal’s Cave on Staffa by @wee_dusty which attracted 57,000 likes.

In the year to January 2022, VisitScotland’s Instagram reached people more than 183 million times with 460 user-generated posts.

VisitScotland regional director David Adams McGilp said: ‘The rich history and vibrancy of Argyll and Isles and the stunning scenery and sights on offer are a fantastic source of inspiration for photographers and these images have captured some of the many reasons visitors are drawn to the region.

‘VisitScotland’s social media channels have played a significant role in the last two years in continuing to keep Scotland front of mind and offering inspiration to our global audiences.’

Emma Clark, chairwoman of Explore Islay and Jura, said: ‘Our team is delighted to have Machir Bay on Islay noted as one of the most Instagramable spots.

‘Our island has the most amazing areas that enable you to capture the perfect picture and create the most magical memories.’

Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk

PIC:

This photo of Machir Bay on Islay was VisitScotland’s most popular Argyll and Isles Instagram post of 2021. no_a05VisitScotland_pic01