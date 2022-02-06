You could be an Argyll and Bute councillor

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

If you’re passionate about your community and want to make a difference, have you considered standing for election as a councillor at the Argyll and Bute Council election in May?

Becoming a councillor is challenging but highly rewarding, offering opportunities to represent your local area as well as involvement in decisions about issues of local and national significance.

If you want to find out more about what is involved in becoming a councillor and the election process, visit the council’s dedicated Standing for Election web page.

You can download a guide to becoming an Argyll and Bute councillor as well as other resources for people considering standing for election.

The web page will be updated regularly and you will also be able to access candidate packs and other details when the nomination process opens later this year.

Find out more at Standing for Election in Argyll and Bute (argyll-bute.gov.uk) or contact Argyll and Bute Council’s Elections Team on 01546 603264.