Letters to the editor – February 4, 2022

Sit up for pets in need

Sir,

It’s the 125th anniversary of Blue Cross pet charity this year and I’m urging animal lovers to take part in its 3,125 sit-ups challenge to raise essential funds towards helping the thousands of sick, injured and homeless pets they care for every year.

As an owner of four cats myself, I know how much pets mean to us. It is free to register and you’ll get a free challenge t-shirt as a thank-you for taking part. Just raise whatever you can and complete the challenge during February.

You can do as many sit-ups per day as you like until you reach the target, but don’t attempt to do them all at once! By taking part you will not only be fitter but it will really help Blue Cross achieve its aim of a future where more pets live happy, healthy lives.

Visit www.bluecross.org.uk/3125-situps to find out more and register your interest today.

David James MBE, c/o Blue Cross, Burford, Oxfordshire

It’s Colonsay’s wind farm

Sir,

Your recent article on the Crown Estate’s lease of area 17 in the Scotwind Renewables project announces Scottish Power as the winner to develop a very large wind farm ‘west of Islay’.

Area 17 in fact lies off the west coast of Colonsay. The area lies to the north west of Islay visible from a largely uninhabited and inaccessible part of that island. Much of Colonsay’s charm comes from the great sweep of uninterrupted views out to the western horizon.

Just as ‘views cannot be eaten’, global warming is much too important an issue for NIMBYism or to be nostalgic about how things were.

However, when the day comes that Scottish Power starts contributing to community funds, I shall be reminding Keith Anderson CEO of ScottishPower to rename his ‘Islay Project’ as ‘Colonsay and Islay Project’.

Andrew Abrahams, Colonsay Oysters/Black Bee Reserve

Urban virtue signalling

Sir,

It’s wonderful news that central government has u-turned on the misguided proposal to hammer our hard-working farmers and crofters with an extra £200 per tonne tax on their silage wrap, when a new Plastic Packaging Tax comes into force in April.

The original plan was yet another example of urban virtue signalling from government hitting rural communities in their pockets.

Our farmers and crofters have had to face many challenges recently and the last thing they need is to be punished for producing silage. Food security and employment must always come first. Our farmers, crofters and fishermen have kept shop shelves full during the pandemic so hitting them with an extra tax after all of that is quite simply an insult.

British farming is among the most ​sustainable and environmental in the world and needs no lessons from urban-based bureaucrats as to what is good for our countryside.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands ward

Changing mental health stigma

Sir,

People living with mental illness in Argyll and Bute are being encouraged by two leading mental health organisations to take part in new research that will draw attention to the extent and impact of mental illness stigma in Scotland.

The Scottish Mental Illness Stigma Survey is being undertaken by See Me, Scotland’s national programme to end mental health stigma and discrimination, and the Mental Health Foundation in Scotland, in partnership with Glasgow Caledonian University.

The views and experiences people share will be used to make recommendations for the positive changes which can help create a Scotland that is free of mental illness prejudice and discrimination.

Responses to the survey will be anonymous as the organisations seek to find out more about the real-life experiences of people aged 18 and over who are living with complex, and/or enduring mental illnesses. While it is known that people living with these conditions experience discrimination, the research will explore how and where people face stigma, self-stigma, the impact this has, and most importantly, what needs to be done to make people’s lives better and prevent mental health conditions worsening or becoming unmanageable.

People have until Friday February 18 to complete the survey. It is open to both people who have received a formal diagnosis, as well as those who have not been diagnosed formally but believe they may be experiencing one or more complex mental illnesses.

Living with a mental illness can be extremely challenging and this is made even worse by being the target of stigma and discrimination.

We encourage anyone who lives with, or has previously lived with, complex mental health conditions to take part in this research.

With their support and contribution, we have the chance to produce a definitive picture of the stigma and discrimination faced by people living with mental illness, and the impact it can have. This is important as it will provide a strong evidence-base for campaigns to make the changes that will improve the lives of thousands of people in Scotland.

Potential participants can find full information, including eligibility requirements, at seemescotland.org/StigmaSurvey.

Jo Finlay, senior research manager, Mental Health Foundation