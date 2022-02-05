Travelling right at Argyll South Pony Club
Argyll South Pony Club held its second event of the year at Rhoin Farm near Campbeltown on Sunday January 30.
It was an unmounted rally where the young riders learned how to prepare their ponies for travelling as well as correct loading techniques for safe trailer journeys.
Instructors Sheila MacCallum and Mairi Ralston made the learning a fun and enjoyable experience as can be seen by the happy smiling faces.
The club is looking forward to a busy and successful year.
PICS:
The smiling faces say it all at Argyll South Pony Club. no_a05PonyClub01
Young riders learn how to prepare their ponies for travelling. no_a05PonyClub02