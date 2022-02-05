Time for Change – climate justice means migrant justice

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The latest in a regular series of opinion columns by members of climate campaign group Time for Change Argyll and Bute

By Rosie Burrell

I think most of us can agree that we live in an unjust world.

We live in a world with enormous wealth disparity; people fleeing war and persecution, climate injustice, discrimination based on skin colour, sexual orientation, disability, religion, gender identity…I could go on.

To address these injustices effectively, I believe we must understand and acknowledge that they are – for the most part – connected. I want to write about why I believe we cannot have climate justice without migrant justice.

The richest one per cent of the world’s population generates almost double the carbon emissions of the poorest 50 per cent.

But for years people in Africa, Asia, and South America have suffered the most extreme effects of the climate crisis.

In the UK, along with other global north countries, we have the luxury of greater protection from extreme climate breakdown.

Yet our historic links with many global south countries, including our colonial exploitation of land, people and resources, are partly responsible for it.

Already the world’s poorest people are forced to flee their homes due to flooding, deforestation, drought, and eroding coastlines.

We must do far more to prevent the climate degradation that is pushing people from their homes, to support a just transition. But some of the damage done is irreversible and we must adapt to this reality.

This includes accepting that people will move when climate change destroys their homes and showing that they are welcome in our communities.

The reality is that the majority of those who are forced to leave their homes, for whatever reason, move elsewhere in their home country.

Of those who move countries and become refugees, 73 per cent settle in neighbouring nations.

Some, of course, travel further afield to resettle, and the UK is home to 0.5 per cent of the world’s refugees (Germany, for comparison, is home to 4.5 per cent).

In fact, refugees and people seeking asylum – according to statistics from UNHCR – make up only 0.26 per cent of the UK’s total population yet UK government policy is still becoming increasingly hostile to people seeking sanctuary.

The new Borders Bill aims to criminalise those seeking safety through ‘irregular routes’. But to the vast majority of people ‘regular’ routes to asylum such as resettlement schemes are closed.

Inward migration is not something to fear. We can demand a system that acknowledges this and embraces the contributions that people from refugee backgrounds, whether they are fleeing climate breakdown or something else, can make to our society.

You could make your voice heard by lobbying decision-makers, discussing the issue with friends and family and giving your time and resources to organisations fighting for migrants’ rights.

Most importantly, let’s remember that we should welcome people who are seeking safety not just because it’s our ethical duty but because, as people, helping our fellow humans when they are in need is the right thing to do.

If you’d like to find out more about Time for Change Argyll and Bute, email timeforchangeargyll@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.