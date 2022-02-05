The show must go on
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
After an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are plans for the return of the popular Mid Argyll Show this August – the first to be held in three years.
The show committee agreed at its AGM on January 27 that the preparations should be made for the event’s return on Saturday August 13, 2022.
The show, held at Kilmory showground, features a wide variety of attractions, including horse and pony competitions, home industries, dog shows, trade and charity stalls, local food and many other entertainments – as well as showcasing the very best of livestock from Mid Argyll and further afield.
PIC:
The show features a wide variety of attractions and showcases the very best of livestock from Mid Argyll and further afield. 51_a05MidArgyllShow01