Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – February 4, 2022

Stand up

With plenty in this week’s paper about cuts and funding shortfalls in public services after more than a decade of enforced ‘salami slicing’ to save money each year, you could be forgiven for wondering why anyone would want to be a councillor.

Tough choices have to be made and the responsibility is great.

But as we look ahead to spring council elections, there is, however, an opportunity to influence positive change in your local community and beyond by standing as a candidate.

If you want to make a difference, it is well worth considering.

Argyll vision

Argyll Holidays and its forerunners have been a fixture in Argyll for half a century.

From humble beginnings as tenant hill farmers, Dougie and Jean Campbell and their family made a huge impact on the area with ambition, drive and a singular vision.

Their success is remarkable and we hope that the new owners look after the business – and particularly the staff – in the proper manner.

Lift-off

And talking of determination…Elaine MacEachern.

It would be fantastic if businesses or individuals would help Elaine achieve her ambitions. She’s hugely talented, a credit to her folks and a great ambassador for Mid Argyll.