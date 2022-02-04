Police report – February 4, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

No insurance and disqualified

At 12pm on Monday January 24 on the A83 at Auchindrain, police carried out routine checks of a vehicle which revealed that it allegedly did not have a policy of insurance in place. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, a man aged 47, then allegedly provided false details to officers and was found to be driving while disqualified. He was charged with the offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Breach of the peace

On Thursday January 27 at 10.15pm , a 40-year-old man acted in a disorderly manner at an address in Glen Road, Bridgend on Islay. He was subsequently arrested and issued a recorded police warning.

No valid MOT

At 12pm on Thursday January 27 at Bishopton Road, Lochgilphead, police carried out routine checks of a vehicle which revealed that it did not allegedly have a valid test certificate in place. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, a woman aged 70, was made aware of the offence. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vehicle checks

Police carried out routine checks of a vehicle at 8.50am on Thursday January 20 on Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead, which revealed that it did not allegedly have a valid test certificate in place. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, a man aged 23, was made aware of the offence. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Cannabis possession

At midnight on Saturday January 29 on Union Street, Lochgilphead, police had cause to stop a vehicle for the purposes of a drugs search. The 38-year-old male driver was found to be in possession of a quantity of cannabis. He was issued a recorded police warning.

Threatening or abusive behaviour

It is alleged that a 42-year-old man acted in a threatening and abusive manner towards a woman at 8.30pm on Saturday January 29 at an address in Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead. He was arrested, charged with the offence and kept in custody to appear at court.