Lochgilphead composer creates new Islay symphony

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra has recorded a new symphony written by a Lochgilphead composer who was inspired by the beauty of Islay.

The Rinns of Islay, composed by Helen MacKinnon, is a 20-minute symphony that portrays ‘a musical journey around the Inner Hebridean island’, which was home to the composer’s grandparents and generations before.

Inspired by stories of Islay in her youth, Helen began sketching the work during her composition studies at The University of Glasgow and returned to complete the work nearly 15 years later.

The 20-minute piece for symphony orchestra was recorded in Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, with American-based PARMA Recordings and GRAMMY-winning producer Brad Michel.

Helen, who grew up in Lochgilphead. explained: ‘It was a privilege to record with Scotland’s national orchestra.

‘The musicians and conductor, David Watkin, breathed glorious life into the work, which takes us on a musical journey around the island.

‘Due to Covid, we had a cross-Atlantic recording team, with technology connecting a producer in Boston with a team on the ground in Glasgow. It was a fascinating experience.’

The new orchestral work was inspired by Islay’s stunning natural environment, known for its rich terrain and peaty whisky.

Five short thematic movements celebrate Islay’s sunrises and coastal shores, while giving a playful nod to the island’s abundant whisky industry.

Helen added: ‘The work centres around The Rinns – a beautiful peninsula overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

‘My father used to talk about The Rinns of Islay, and as a child, I started to create stories and soundscapes linked to the island.

‘The work offers a visual, almost cinematic listening experience, with atmospheres and landmarks inspiring the visual imagination.’

The work features on a new album Legends and Light Vol. 2, featuring works by seven composers.

While many of the pieces are arranged for orchestral ensembles, listeners will also find the Highland bagpipes and Irish Uilleann pipes featured on the album, offering a deeply rewarding listening experience.

Helen is delighted with feedback so far: ‘I’m thrilled with audiences’ responses to the music.

‘Listeners have tuned in from across the UK, the USA and as far afield as New Zealand, keeping Scotland on the international map for new music.’