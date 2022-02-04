Help Elaine conquer the world

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll’s very own racing star Elaine MacEachern is aiming for the top – but she needs help.

Just four months after breaking her leg at the Women’s Motocross World Championships in Madrid, talented Elaine is hungry to test herself once more against the very best.

After a three-year break from the sport, Ormsary girl Elaine stormed to the 2021 British Women’s Motocross title.

Moving on to the world championship Spanish round, there was disappointment as the rigours of practise left her with a broken tibia and fibula.

Now fit again and excited for 2022, Elaine is looking for new sponsors.

She explained: ‘The support I receive is incredibly kind and a huge factor in me being able to achieve the British championship in 2021.

‘This year my plans are to defend the women’s British title, to race as many women’s world championship rounds as possible and also in the MX2 class in the ScotMX championship alongside the men.

‘For the women’s British they have moved from three rounds to six. The five already announced are all in England, which means a lot of travelling.

The women’s world championships rounds will be in Italy (twice), France, Spain, Portugal and Turkey. I would love to make as many rounds as possible to see how I compare against the best in the world.

‘Without the help of my sponsors in 2021 I would have struggled to get to the track on race weekends and practise throughout the year.

‘I will be able to publicise your company logo on my bikes, jerseys, motorhome and social media platforms. I would be very grateful for anyone who would be willing to help out.’

If you would like to help, contact Elaine by emailing on elainemac32@hotmail.com or via her Facebook page.