District news – February 4, 2022

Helensburgh

More than 300 houses will be built on the site of Helensburgh Golf Club if an application submitted to Argyll and Bute Council is approved.

Taylor Wimpey officially applied for planning permission at the site on East Abercromby Street in the latter part of 2021, and the application has now been validated by Argyll and Bute Council and published on the authority’s website.

As well as 309 residential units the plans also include demolition of the golf club’s existing clubhouse, the building of a new clubhouse and the provision of an enhanced 18-hole golf course.

Feedback can now be given to the authority, with a decision expected from planning officers by Thursday May 19.

A design and access statement by Taylor Wimpey states: ‘There is a recognised need for new housing within the settlement of Helensburgh.

‘During the preparation of the Local Development Plan, the council approached the golf club to discuss the possibility of relocating the golf course to provide additional housing land in a sustainable location.

‘The golf club saw this as an opportunity to improve the existing golf course offer in the area whilst providing land for much-needed housing.

‘This ultimately led to an area of the golf course being allocated for housing in the adopted Argyll and Bute Local Development Plan.’

Members of Helensburgh Community Council have already raised concerns about the impact of increased traffic on East Abercromby Street leading to and from the development’s single access point.

In response Taylor Wimpey have said: ‘Access to the site is currently obtained from East Abercromby Street and the site is bisected roughly north-south by the Old Luss Road footpath and cycleway.

‘The proposed development will be accessed from a new priority junction on East Abercromby Street, opposite Lever Road and in the general location of an existing access track to Helensburgh Golf Course.’

The plans can be viewed on the council’s website at argyll-bute.gov.uk under the reference number 21/01879/PP

Minard

Minard Community Trust is putting together a bid for money to refurbish a popular walking track near the village. The proposal would involve replacing the bridge over Auchgoyle Burn on the circular walk around Minard (OS grid ref NR977964). The works will also include improvements to the surface of approximately 30 metres of the path either side of the bridge.

Before the bid can be submitted to the A’Chruach Wind Farm Community Fund details of the costs involved must be drawn up and to do this the trust is looking for potential contractors to bid for the work.

The windfarm fund is provided by Ventient Energy, the developer and owner of the A’Chruach Wind Farm in Argyll and Bute.

It aims to support positive change by investing in a wide range of community-led activities that will help create a legacy of lasting impact by making grants to support the costs of relevant projects, services and facilities.

The next deadline for funding applications is Friday February 11.

Islay

An unseasonal warning of algae danger has been issued by Argyll and Bute Council regarding Ardnahoe Loch, northeast of Port Askaig.

On Tuesday January 25 an announcement from the council warned residents and visitors not to visit the loch with animals or children.

A spokesperson for the council said: ‘We have been advised of a blue-green algae bloom around the jetty area on Ardnahoe Loch, Islay.

Whilst blooms are more usual in the summer months they can still occur at other times of the year. Please keep children and pets away from the area.’

Kilcreggan

Plans have been unveiled for five new houses and stables to be built in Kilcreggan.

Helensburgh-based KW Contracts have submitted the plans to Argyll and Bute Council for the site at the junction of the B833 and Portkil Road.

The land is currently used for rough grazing, and planning permission has twice been granted for houses at the site before; the more recent in 2011.

A decision is expected from the council’s planning officers by early March, and the public can now submit comments on the proposal.

In a design statement planning agent Gordon Harrison said: ‘The design solution will be modern rural style of three detached houses and two semi-detached houses. Materials will be traditional render, stone and timber and used in a way to minimise visual impact.’

Isle of Gigha

Nature lovers have been asked to get involved in looking after the unique landscape of Gigha through volunteering with the ranger service.

One morning each month volunteers carry out conservation tasks to promote and protect the island’s natural heritage.

Activities include ditch maintenance, tree planting, bird-box making, rhododendron removal, plantation maintenance and beach cleans.

The sessions take place on the third Friday of each month, include tea and coffee and can be signed up for on the gigha.org.uk website.

The Isle of Gigha Ranger Service is currently working on habitat management in the woodland that is home to the new path on Achamore Farm.

This management aims to increase the variation of the woodland’s structure by encouraging a mosaic habitat that will support everything from insects and butterfly species to bird life.

Spaces in the woodland are being cleared of invasive and abundant vegetation (as well as mountains of plastic) to make way for more light-supporting, more diverse ground flora and to expose areas where new planting can take place to establish native species that will also support wildlife.

Woodland edges are also being maintained and encouraged for birds to access resources in neighbouring fields, as well as feed and shelter in the scrub, supporting both woodland and farmland birds.