Announcements – February 4, 2022

ENGAGEMENT

MACKINLAY – MACPHERSON – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Peter and Alyson on December 31, 2021.

DEATHS

BEGG – Peacefully at Ardfenaig Residential Home, Ardrishaig, on January 27, 2022, Flora Margaret Begg, née McLellan, in her 94th year. Formerly of 40 Highbank Park, Lochgilphead. Beloved wife of the late Allan Begg, much loved mother of Norma and Elinor, cherished granny of Douglas and Gillian and great-granny of Caitlyn. Dear sister of the late Bessie and Marion. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service was held on February 3, 2022 in Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Parish Church followed by interment at Kilmartin Cemetery. Forever in our hearts.

COLVILLE – Suddenly but peacefully at the James Cook Hospital, Middlesbrough on January 9, 2022, Douglas Bruce Colville (Bruce), in his 80th year, 20 Lingmell Road, Redcar, Cleveland. Dearly beloved and devoted husband of Marion McLachlan, loving dad of Jane and the late Caroline and a very proud grandad and great-grandad. He was a cherished father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Bruce’s cremation has already taken place at Kirkleatham Memorial Park on January 28, 2022 and in memory of his love of dogs, it is kindly asked that any donation may be made to: Maxi’s Mates Rescue & Rehoming Centre, Redcar. Contact details: maxismates@gmail.com or 07507104636.

GALBRAITH – Peacefully at home, Dunolly, Carradale, on January 25, 2022, Alexander Galbraith (Sandy) in his 77th year, a very beloved husband of Doreen, much loved dad of Lesley, Linda and Alex, loving papa of Lara, Carly, Alex, Cameron, Connor, Emma and James.

SIMPSON – Peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital, on January 23, 2022, April Simpson, in her 92nd year, 2 An Croit, Hillside Road, Carradale, dearly beloved wife of the late Andy Simpson, much loved mother of the late Arthur, a loving and much loved aunt, sister and friend.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CARMICHAEL – Michael, Samantha, Fiona, and Kirsty would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy after the loss of Vivien. She received exceptional care throughout her illness from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Glasgow and Campbeltown Doctors practice. During her final days, the Campbeltown Hospital nurses and staff treated her with great kindness and were generous with their time making arrangements for visiting. Thank you to TA Blair Undertakers and Kenneth for funeral arrangements. Vivien lived in Campbeltown for fifty happy years, brought up three daughters, had many friends and was proud to call it home.

LAFFERTY – All Jenny’s family would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the flowers, cards and many expressions of sympathy and for showing us such kindness after the loss of our beloved Mum. Our grateful thanks to all of the Community Nurses, Specialist Nurse and Dr G Anderson, whose collective effort ensured Mum remained in her home. A wish fulfilled. Father Tony Wood, you gave our Mum a fitting and touching service that she thought wouldn’t be possible. Thank you. Grateful thanks to Kenneth Blair and all the Blair family for advice and professional arrangements. Thank you to all at Ardshiel Hotel for refreshments and your hospitality. Special thanks to Dr Alejandro Toledo, the care and respect shown to our Mum on every visit and your kindness and compassion shown to us in Mum’s final moments will never be forgotten. Se agradece. On such a windy day, thanks to all who paid their respects at Range Road and throughout the town on our way to Kilkerran. To all NHS staff who stood at Ralston and Kilkerran Road, it was very poignant, thank you. Finally, to everyone who joined us at Kilkerran Cemetery, thank you all. Jean Anne, Kenneth, Maureen, Clark and Graeme.

NORRIS – Lilibet and the family of the late Sandra would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the lovely cards, flowers and food hampers after the sudden loss of our Mum. A very special thank you to Dr Toledo for the kind care and attention and home visits to Mum. Grateful thanks to the doctors and nurses involved in Mum’s care. Thank you to Kenneth Blair and staff for funeral arrangements and to Rev Chris Holden for a lovely service in Mum’s garden which was so well attended. We would also like to thank everyone who lined the streets and stood outside the shops to pay their respects to Mum on route to the cemetery. Thank you to Stronvaar Bowling Club for the lovely venue and Argyll Bakeries for the beautiful purvey. Thank you to everyone who also paid their respects at the graveside.

SANDLER – Davina’s family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the cards and flowers received after her passing. A special thank you to Carr Gomm for everything they did for Davina including the compassionate and professional care shown to Davina and her family, this is extended to Mairi and the community nurses, Rhys and all staff at TA Blair for their professionalism shown.

TIMMINS – Paul, Stuart, Niall and Innes, would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and for the thoughtful cards and beautiful flowers received in memory of Sheila. Special thanks to doctors and staff at Tarbert Medical Practice, care workers, Carr Gomm, friends and Tarbert Pharmacy, for all the kind care and attention received. Thanks also to Lyn Peden for a comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services and to all who lined the route and attended at church and graveside to pay their last respects. The collection for MS raised £260.

MEMORIAM

ELSTOB – James Eric, June 22, 1959 – February 8, 2021.

Gone too soon, a loving family man. A kind and quiet man with a good heart and a great sense of humour, James was born in Australia, emigrating to the UK in 2010, spending ten years in Lincolnshire, but the last seven months of his life near Campbeltown. His presence and laughter are sadly missed.