Truck stuck at Tarbert
Ferry operator CalMac had more than weather and other much-publicised problems to worry about this week after a lorry became stuck while disembarking at Tarbert.
The lorry was heading ashore from the MV Loch Tarbert at around 12.30pm on Tuesday February 1 when the difficulty occurred.
A CalMac spokesperson said: ‘A lorry got stuck when it lost traction going off the ramp when the vessel arrived in Tarbert, but managed to get off once the tide dropped sufficiently. Neither it nor the vessel was damaged.
‘The ferry wasn’t delayed because of this, but there were delays due to bad weather.’