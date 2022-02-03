Mid Argyll youth bolsters Oban rugby

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

While Mid Argyll under-18 rugby players took the field at Slockavullin on January 22 for their first match in two years – as reported in last week’s Argyllshire Advertiser – three other Mid Argyll youngsters were playing that day, but 30 miles away in Oban.

Murray MacDonald, Vinnie Buckley and Rhys Coffield helped Oban Lorne to a 63 – 24 victory over Loch Lomond in the West Youth under-16 Cup.

In the match, played at Glencruitten, Murray bagged a hat-trick of tries and, not content with simply crossing the whitewash, he banged over eight conversions.

The next match for Mid Argyll under-18s is away to Glasgow High Kelvinside (GHK) on Sunday February 6, followed by a home tie versus Whitecraigs on February 19 at Slockavullin.

PICS:

Lochgilphead inside centre Murray MacDonald dives over the line to score for Oban Lorne in the under-16 match v Loch Lomond at Glencruitten. Photo: Kevin McGlynn. no_a05MurrayMacDonald01_Mcglynn

The Mid Argyll under-18 team which took on Ayr-Wellington at Slockavullin. no_a05Rugby_U18_team01