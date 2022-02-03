Live learning in the outdoors

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Almost 100 young people have had the chance to learn new life skills as part of an Argyll and Bute outdoor education programme.

A report to go before community chiefs has revealed increased confidence and self-esteem were among the skills learned by youngsters on the Youth Work Recovery Outdoor Education Programme.

The scheme was operated by the area’s Community Learning and Development (CLD) service, which recently came under the control of Live Argyll.

The report was discussed at Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands Community Planning Group earlier this week.

A CLD service spokesperson said: ‘We offered young people the opportunity to achieve accredited awards and the experience of quality outdoor learning, whilst developing personal and team skills.

‘The programme was delivered by Community Learning in partnership with Hebridean Pursuits Outdoor Learning, secondary schools and the Education Psychology Service. All of Argyll and Bute’s secondary schools were allocated up to 10 places on the programme.

‘Activities were delivered to achieve increased confidence, self-esteem and resilience, building life-skills, encouraging self-respect, introducing coping mechanisms, improving mental, physical and emotional wellbeing and developing aspirations for the future.

‘There were many outcomes achieved and positive impacts which included 99 young people taking part in outdoor learning experiences that challenged them.

‘Forty five young people gained SQA Health and Wellbeing awards, 23 young people achieved Dynamic Youth Awards and 14 young people achieved Hi5 awards.

‘Eighty per cent reported their wellbeing improved, 53 per cent increased their re-engagement with education and 40 per cent saw their choices and behaviour improve.’

The report also gave an update on the No-one Left Behind employability delivery model which continues to operate in the area.

The spokesperson added: ‘We continued working with learners through another year of Covid lockdown [in 2020/21] and supported a further 17 people via online and non-face to face provision to help them develop their skills and move into positive destinations, improve their chances of employment, address barriers and challenges and gain accredited qualifications.

‘This resulted in six learners entering further education and five people entering into employment. We continue to work with the other six learners who are still working towards positive destinations by the end of March 2022.’

Young people from across Argyll and Bute can achieve accredited awards and experience quality outdoor learning opportunities while developing personal and team skills. Photograph: Hebridean Pursuits Outdoor Learning. no_a05HebrideanPursuits01