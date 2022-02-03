Floating shelters and felled trees

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Trees fell, ferries were disupted and some power was lost, but once again Argyll escaped the worst impact of the latest Atlantic storms.

Saturday January 29 saw Storm Malik sweep in, closely followed the day after by Storm Corrie, with gusts of 50mph-plus in places.

But, as with Arwen two months earlier, it was the north east of Scotland which took the brunt, with gusts of in excess of 90mph across areas such as Aberdeenshire.

SSEN personnel from Argyll have been deployed east to help efforts to restore electricity to thousands of households left without supply.

Amid the wild weather, a public shelter at Tarbert ferry terminal landed in Loch Fyne and several trees caused short-term disruption as they fell across roads.

PICS:

This tree fell across the A83 at Stronchullin around 9am on Saturday January 29. no_a05StormMalik03

The Tarbert ferry shelter adrift in the loch on Saturday morning. Photo: Dan Hunt. no_a05StormMalik01