Argyll islands set for world-class drone hub

Plans for a drone hub to service Argyll’s islands with unmanned flights have taken a major step forward.

Following the success of a pilot scheme last year that saw drones flying thousands of medical samples from the islands to NHS facilities, £170,000 of UK Government Levelling Up funding has been awarded to create an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) logistics hub at Oban airport.

The hub will be a high-tech base for electrically-powered drones to transport medicines, biological samples and cargo between islands and the mainland.

The funding boost for the hub and a drone-flying training academy builds on the Argyll and Bute Rural Growth Deal proposal which includes plans for a vertiport take-off and landing facility at the airport. It is hoped the award will help develop the business case for both the hub and academy facilities.

Argyll and Bute Council is working in partnership with Skyports, a leading drone-landing infrastructure design and delivery company, to develop the plans.

Skyports Director of Drone Services Alex Brown said: ‘In 2021 we transported Covid-19 tests, pathology samples and medicine up to 50 miles between NHS medical facilities in Argyll and Bute. Alongside the flight trials, we have been working with Oban Airport to look at how permanent drone operations can service the Highlands and islands.

‘Having a dedicated drone hub would create skilled employment and bring further investment to the area.

‘We’re incredibly excited about this project and look forward to working closely with Argyll and Bute Council and the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership to make Argyll and Bute the leading region in the UK for Advanced Air Mobility.’

Royal Mail is also said to be interested in using UAVs as part of its service delivery and has undertaken trials with Skyports from Oban to Mull.

In addition it is hoped windfarm maintenance and inspection could benefit from the use of drones.

Leader of Argyll and Bute Council Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘This new investment is extremely welcome news for Argyll and Bute and will deliver a significant boost to the region’s economic prospects.

‘It takes us a step closer to establishing the UAV logistics hub which would see the area become a centre of excellence for this highly innovative use of drone technology and would lead to the creation of much-needed, highly-skilled jobs.

‘Alongside the benefits for the local economy and employment, the use of this ground-breaking technology would be extremely valuable in terms of the lifeline the hub’s services would provide for our remote and rural island residents.’

The Scottish Association for Marine Science also plans to make use of the hub; its head of robotics Dr Phil Anderson said : ‘It’s fantastic to see Argyll and Bute Council, tech businesses and government recognise the unique position of Oban Airport as a national centre for airborne robotic operations, and pull together to deliver this facility.

‘By combining commercial logistics to the Highlands and Islands alongside training and expertise in research and innovation, Oban is set to be a significant hub in this future of these airborne platforms.

‘SAMS is excited to be involved with the Oban development of this unique facility.

‘SAMS will focus on training and innovation; beginner pilots or bespoke designers will have access to indoor, all-weather test facilities, whilst deep-ocean and polar scientists can practise over-the-horizon operations prior to departure.’