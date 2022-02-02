Investment promised as Argyll Holidays sold

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A fast-expanding US holiday firm has snapped up Argyll Holidays, one of the region’s largest private employers, with a pledge to invest in the company’s eight holiday parks.

Argyll Holidays, which describes itself as ‘Scotland’s market-leading holiday brand’ becomes the fifth acquisition by international resort operator Cove Communities – headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona – since it entered the UK market in 2019 with the purchase of Bunn Leisure Family Resort in West Sussex.

The origins of Argyll Holidays go back to the late 1960s, when farmer and entrepreneur Douglas Campbell – whose family came from Carradale – and his wife Jean operated a small caravan and pony trekking enterprise at Drimsynie, Lochgoilhead.

The business soon expanded to incorporate chalets, leisure centres and even Argyll’s first and only ice rink as sons Keith, Allan and Roy joined the family business.

Douglas Campbell passed away in 2015 with Argyll Holidays operating across eight sites from Lochgoilhead to Loch Awe and Dunoon to Loch Lomond.

Run to this day by his three sons, Argyll Holidays employs around 250 people across the region.

Keith Campbell, director of Argyll Holidays, told the Advertiser: ‘All three of us left school at 15 and, apart from going to New Zealand and Australia to work at different times, we’ve worked together all our lives.

‘We built up the business, obviously starting with mother and father then working alongside them before we carried things on ourselves.’

Argyll Holidays, he said, had been approached numerous times in recent years by people looking to buy the business.

‘Even during Covid we were getting two calls per week,’ said Mr Campbell.

‘But there was nothing before now which sat comfortably with us, bearing in mind that we have a fantastic team of staff.

‘Then Cove Communities came along and it ticked all the boxes. It is the ideal custodian of Argyll Holidays, sharing the same values and commitment to the preservation and investment in the destinations we own.’

He is, however, keeping the sale price under wraps.

Mark Seaton, Cove UK managing director, said: ‘Argyll Holidays represents everything that Cove looks for – stunning properties, beautiful and unique locations, and an aspirational lifestyle offering.

‘Simply put, it is the best at what it does.

‘Most importantly we will grow and develop the vision of Argyll under Cove through sustainable business practises, a commitment to environmental conservation and investment in people and the local community.’

Despite lean times during Covid lockdown, Mr Campbell said that the holiday park industry had recently enjoyed ‘record-breaking’ business. Covid, he added, played no part in the decision to sell the business.

He continued: ‘My father always said he wanted to be the best in the west.

‘Cove Communities has more than 190 parks in America, and when its chairman and chief executive were here in August they said our Drimsynie and Loch Lomond parks would be in their top five, so I think he would be quite pleased.’

Mr Seaton concluded: ‘We are delighted to add Argyll to our portfolio and will continue the exceptional work that the Campbell family has started.’

PIC:

Cove UK managing director Mark Seaton, centre, with Argyll Holidays directors Allan (left) and Keith Campbell. no_a05ArgyllHolidaysSale01a_Allan_MarkSeaton_Keith

Drimsynie Estate Holiday Village on the shores of Loch Goil. Photo: Jeff Holmes. no_a05ArgyllHolidaysSale03Drimsynie_Pic_JeffHolmes