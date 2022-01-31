Calendar sales raise thousands for Macmillan unit

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A local photographer has raised £2,500 for the Macmillan day unit at Mid Argyll community hospital through selling hundreds of scenic calendars.

Aileen Gillies made the donation last week in memory of her mother, Marion, who was cared for at the Macmillan unit before her death in 2017.

This generous contribution adds to the amount she raised last year, taking the total donation from calendar sales to £7,628.

Aileen explained the motivation behind her fundraising: ‘This was all in memory of my late mum; the visits to the Macmillan unit in Lochgilphead meant she didn’t need to travel to Glasgow for treatment which hopefully gave her six more months with Dad and me.’

Aileen, who is based in Mid Argyll, describes photography as the hobby that has taken over her life: ‘I have always enjoyed taking photos with my phone. In 2019 I made a couple of calendars as Christmas presents that went down a treat.

‘In January 2020 I bought a Nikon camera then Covid hit and I was on furlough from April until August. During that time I clicked away most days and started to produce my first calendar and within three weeks I had raised £1,000 for the Macmillan unit in Lochgilphead.’

Aileen hopes to continue her photography and fundraising efforts and aims to raise her total donation for the unit to £10,000 this year.

However, her sights are set on supporting another local cause as well this year.

She is in the process of producing a calendar entitled Fishing Boats of the West Coast and has decided to dedicate 20 per cent of the profits from this new project to the Fishermen’s Mission.

Shops and cafes throughout Mid Argyll have supported Aileen’s efforts over the last two years, helping her reach her fundraising goals.

She said: ‘A huge thank-you to everyone who has supported me over this last year.

‘Thanks to Susan Paterson at Argyll Pharmacy for allowing me to have a display in the shop window and for selling my cards and calendars while at my full time job.

‘Thanks also to the Argyll Gift Company, The Gather, The Square Peg and Glencraigs Farm for selling them.’