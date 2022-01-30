Mid Argyll’s hard fight reaps no reward

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll U18 0 – 78 Ayr-Wellington U18

West Youth U18 Cup

Saturday January 22 saw a return to rugby for Mid Argyll Boys in the West Youth Cup.

Not having played a game for more than two years Mid Argyll had a squad of 17 for the game, all eager to get back to playing.

Ayr made the long journey to Slockavullin where the game was to be held while Mid Argyll wait to develop their new facility in Lochgilphead.

With a good crowd gathering the anticipation for this long-awaited game could be felt by the players and coaches alike.

Ayr kicked off and the game started at an intense pace with some excellent defensive work and little ground gained by either team.

Ayr made the breakthrough with some good attacking play out wide and scored the first try.

From there Mid Argyll fought back and had a great chance to score, but a dropped ball stopped them metres from the line.

Ayr then drove back up field and crossed the line for their second try.

With the score at 0-14, Mid Argyll showed great courage to get back into attacking positions only to see their efforts stopped by some excellent Ayr defensive work.

The score line was very one sided, but this certainly didn’t reflect the game with Mid Argyll having a lot of possession in the Ayr half of the field, but they just couldn’t find the finishing touch to cross the line.

Ayr on the other hand showed great finishing skills when they got near the Mid Argyll try-line and the first half finished 0-35.

The second half started similarly to the first with both teams unwilling to give any ground and a hard battle was fought by both sets of forwards.

Some good play from both teams was making for a great game, enjoyed by the home crowd.

Eventually Ayr broke through to score again. If not for a few small handling errors and some great break away running from the Ayr backs, the score would have been pulled back.

The effort put in by Mid Argyll to compete with a very good Ayr team, who have already played 16 games this season, can’t be understated.

The Mid Argyll boys fought right to the very end to get that elusive first score, but unfortunately it never came.

The final score was 0-78, but this certainly didn’t reflect the hard work that Mid Argyll put into this game.

The whole team showed some great skills in patches and a first-class work ethic all over the pitch.

The Ayr coaches congratulated Mid Argyll for a very competitive game.

With a lot of positives taken from this first game, and with a few key players to come back into the squad, they can be confident moving forward to the next game away to GHK in Glasgow on February 6.

This will then be followed by a home game, again at Slockavullin, versus Whitecraigs on February 19.