Letters to the editor – January 28, 2022

Call for compensation after fishing ban in Clyde

Sir

While there may be justified reasons for the 11-week ban from dredging, trawling, and creeling for shellfish in the Clyde fishing grounds, there is certainly no justification for imposing it without having a compensation scheme in place.

Moreover, there is real anger among the fishing communities at the lack of evidence provided by ministers, and their failure to properly consult.

Fishermen cannot afford to have their activities restricted and their income jeopardised in this arbitrary way, and I hope that the minister will very quickly put this right.

I am also seeking a response from the Scottish government to concerns about the knock-on effects this ban may have on other sensitive areas if the boats move elsewhere, which is all the more likely given the lack of financial support.

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron

Counting the fun for charity

Sir,

On February 4 schools will come together for a day filled with fun educational maths activities, as part of the NSPCC’s Number Day.

Number Day is a nationwide maths-themed fundraising event that helps raise money to support the NSPCC. Every pound raised will add up to help keep children safe.

It is free for any school to sign up and once a school has registered, the NSPCC will send it everything it needs to make its Number Day a success.

Schools will be sent tips and ideas on how to fundraise, including games and activities; resources to help promote Number Day; information on keeping children safe from harm; and online safety quizzes that can be used with pupils of all ages. After the challenges of the past 18 months and the disruption that children have faced, we hope it will be a day of fun to look forward to.

To sign up to take part in Number Day, all you need to do is visit the NSPCC’s website and search for Number Day and fill in your school’s details using the registration form.

Head of Fundraising for NSPCC Scotland Paul Cockram

Colleges warn of a looming skills emergency

Sir

There is a real emergency for colleges coming after years of underinvestment. Regarding the sector, the debate on funding should focus on the perilous choices some colleges will now have to make, and on the significant challenge this Draft Budget poses for the next academic year.

The total funding loss of £51.9 million means, for example, freezing recruitment, outsourcing support activities, possible changes to temporary contracts, increasing class sizes and consolidating classes.

All of these would be a last resort, however, after years of under investment this Budget leaves no more space to manoeuvre in. Unless there are improvements to the Budget, noticeable changes to colleges are inevitable.

We believe this risks Scotland sliding into a skills emergency. Even in the midst of a pandemic colleges have provided world class education and training to hundreds of thousands of students.

But in order to continue there has to be investment based in reality. Scotland’s recovery depends on creating year after year a workforce that is qualified and able – but with the proposed Budget settlement, colleges will be challenged in ways not seen for many years.

Chair of Colleges Scotland Ken Milroy MBE

The Poverty and Inequality Commission (PIC) has published advice to the Scottish Government on its Child Poverty Delivery Plan 2022-26

Sir

Our advice shows that, quite simply, too many children are still experiencing poverty in Scotland. As a society we believe it’s wrong for children’s lives to be restricted by poverty. That’s why the child poverty targets were set.

While we know work is ongoing, progress is not enough to meet the targets, and for some measures the position is worsening. Despite a clear commitment, the action taken by the Scottish Government so far is inadequate We need to see Holyrood using all the levers available to end the scourge of child poverty.

We need to see action across all areas of Government in order to release families from the constraints of poverty. Providing parents with support to apply for a job, for example, won’t have the impact we want if the parent can’t get suitable childcare or doesn’t have a reliable bus service to get them to work.

Targets to reduce child poverty can be met, however the Scottish Government will have to utilise every opportunity and deliver action faster, coupled with a significant increase in funding

We are committed to working with the Scottish Government to eradicate child poverty and ensure it remains one of its top priorities. It will take a concerted joint effort from PIC, the Scottish Government and its partners to resolve these issues and ensure our children have the very best start in life.

Chair of the Poverty and Inequality Commission Bill Scott