The Softer Crofter: A grooming beautiful day on the croft

January can be long, cold and dark, but in the past few days we’ve been blessed by starry skies, a full moon and searing purple sunrises.

Blue Monday, that daft invention of travel companies, dawned bright and mild here on the croft. The much-touted gloom and doom expected of the third week in January remained confined to marketing guff.

As the sun rose our Highland girls looked positively Zen chewing the cud beside their new feed-ring spilling over with fresh hay. Since their crazed wee pals from the pork paddock gradually said their goodbyes throughout the autumn, the cows have mellowed, safe in the knowledge that sheep and pigs may come and go, but these majestic beats will rule over this wee patch of Argyll for a lifetime.

Their new dining facilities are at the top of the ridge so they’ve become a permanent fixture there, lording it over the woolly minions down below.

With such easy winter-feeding the girls no longer even bother with their straw-floored shelter at bedtime, but stay constantly in sight of the buffet. The waiting staff oblige by heaving fresh supplies into the ring and tidying up the stray strands underfoot, but the only attraction that tempts the cattle away from the table is the prospect that these waiters might just morph into hairdressers.

And they do – gladly.

Of all the jobs needing done on the croft this is everyone’s favourite. The Polycrub needed cleared of its abundance of annual veggies (courgettes, celery, tomatoes, cucumbers etc.), the perennials needed a good pruning and tidying, the quagmire that used to be the paddock requires rotivating and sown with a nice grass and wildflower mix, but the neatest and most carefully tended part of this croft are the splendid ginger barnets on our bonnie lasses.

Unlike the more strenuous chores, keeping the girls’ tresses tended will do nothing to feed us in the coming year, it won’t attract pollinators for our fruit; it won’t ensure a bumper crop of anything other than wads and wads of fuzzy red fluff that is taken from the comb and flung fast and wild out into the Sound of Jura.

But a wee bit of research tells me that we’re maybe missing a trick here.

A quick surf of the net reveals that Highland cow hair yarn has been a valued commodity and features on the arty and crafty market-place websites.

It’s not quite the next merino wool, sadly. Nobody’s frantically knitting ginger thermal underwear yet, but maybe the Bear Grill types might embrace this slightly scratchier, itchier hair-shirt as evidence of their ultimate hardcore status?

The internet actually cast more aspersions regarding our wasteful grooming practices.

Just 600 years ago our girls’ ancestors had a Rapunzel-esque function. A piece of rope discovered in an old boat in the 1930s has been dated as pre-16th century and boasts a good quantity of robust and ancient Highland cow hair – the very dab for securing our wee boat to the jetty when the next howlin’ hoolie comes our way.