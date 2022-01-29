News from the districts – January 28, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ardfern

Craignish Village Hall is to host a bike clinic.

Bring your bike along to Craignish Village Hall on January 29 and have it looked over by qualified cycle technicians at socially-distanced workstations.

The workshop is suitable for anyone wanting to learn how to keep their bike in good working order and to increase their basic cycle maintenance skills.

Organisers hope balance bikes will be available for budding cyclists, as well as ebikes for adults to try.

Tea and coffee will be provided and there is no need to book.

This workshop is supported by Craignish Village Hall and the Corra Foundation in collaboration with Act, The Ardrishaig Bothy and local Cycling UK project co-ordinator Joanne Clark.

Cairndow

Unpaid carers in communities near Cairndow may soon be able to take a well-earned breather thanks to a scheme proposed by community enterprise Here We Are.

The ‘sit-in’ service would allow volunteers to sit with a cared-for person to give the carer a break, or perhaps the volunteer might simply drop in for a chat with someone living alone.

Staff at Here We Are, based at Clachan beside the Tree Shop, are currently looking into how the scheme might work in Cairndow and Strachur and would like to hear from anyone who might benefit from this free community service.

Contact Dot Chalmers or Fiona Campbell at Here We Are on 01499 600350, or email mail@hereweare-uk.com for more information.

Kilchrenan

Kilchrenan Primary School parents and education officials have decided to move its six pupils to Taynuilt from Valentine’s Day.

Head teacher Graham Dickie is retiring and no-one is in line to replace him.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘Taking these factors into consideration parents, in collaboration with the council, have decided to move pupils to Taynuilt from February 14.

‘A paper is being prepared for the Community Services Committee to outline the details and options moving forward.’

Councillor Elaine Robertson said: ‘It is always very sad when a local school is no longer operational, both for the families and the community. I am pleased to hear the support staff will also transfer to Taynuilt primary. Taynuilt Primary School has an excellent reputation and having familiar people and support transferring with them will ease the transition for the children.’

Helensburgh

Builder Taylor Wimpey is to build more than 300 houses at Helensburgh Golf Club.

As well as 309 homes, the plans include demolition of the clubhouse, the building of a new clubhouse and an enhanced 18-hole golf course.

A design and access statement by Taylor Wimpey states: ‘There is a recognised need for new housing within the settlement of Helensburgh.

‘During the preparation of the Local Development Plan, the council approached the golf club to discuss the possibility of relocating the golf course to provide additional housing land in a sustainable location.

‘The golf club saw this as an opportunity to improve the existing golf course offer in the area whilst providing land for much-needed housing.

Helensburgh Golf Club entered an agreement with Taylor Wimpey and Dunbritton Housing Association to develop the site.

The statement continued: ‘Before this can take place, a fundamental component of the proposed development is the reconfiguration of the golf course to provide new holes, create a par three course and build a clubhouse and to provide first class facilities to support the future of golf at the heart of the community.’

Argyll and Bute

Sail Scotland has launched aerial video guides showcasing Scottish marinas and anchorages.

And Argyll features in the footage.

The national marketing organisation for sailing and marine tourism has produced the video guides with drone footage offering a bird’s-eye view of the approach to each destination, including Campbeltown, Tarbert, Ardfern, Craobh and Oban.

Pop-up text introduces the destination and standout features in the surrounding landscapes, before identifying key boating services and the proximity of local amenities.

The viewer is then invited to step ashore for provisions, food and drink and visits to nearby attractions.

The guides offer suggestions encouraging day trips or onward adventures and provide links to explore current offers, trip-planning information and booking links on the Sail Scotland website.

‘Collaboration with destinations along Scotland’s coasts, islands and canals is a key focus for Sail Scotland and we want to connect the sailing experience with shoreside experiences,’ said Alan Rankin, chief executive of Sail Scotland.

‘We hope the footage will inspire viewers to make plans to sail to new destinations, book cruises and spend more time on our wonderful sailing waters.’

Visit sailscotland.co.uk/plan/aerial-guides/ to view the new video guide library.

PIC:

A scene from Sail Scotland’s birds-eye guide to Tarbert. no_a04SailScotland_Tarbert01