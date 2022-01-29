Mid Argyll’s superteam excel at national event

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Almost two years after they last competed, Mid Argyll Athletics Club achieved an impressive score at the National Superteams competition.

Held in Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, the Superteams event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but made a welcome return on Sunday January 23.

Four young athletes from Mid Argyll Athletic Club travelled to Glasgow for the indoor event that attracted teams from all parts of Scotland.

All four of the under-12 team contested three individual events: the 60-metre sprint; long-jump and shot-putt.

After demonstrating their individual talents the girls came together for a challenging 4 X 200 metres relay.

In total 36 teams entered the girls’ competition which was won by Giffnock North A.

Mid Argyll’ top performance came from Neve Bowden who scored 159 points which she achieved through a 10.63-second 60 metres, a 4.56-metre shot-putt and 2.90-metre long -jump.

Neve, who was a member of the Mid Argyll squad taking part in the last indoor Superteams event in 2020, captained the Mid Argyll quartet.

Also representing the club were Calleigh McNair, Sophie Kerr and Emma Litster.

All four girls contributed to a points score of 544 and had a great experience competing in the large arena. Sophie Kerr’s 4.85-metre throw in the shot-putt also gained valuable points.

The athletic club meets on Monday nights at Lochgilphead Joint Campus with primary ages [from seven years] up to P6 from 6.30pm and primary 7 and high school ages from 7.45pm. New members are welcome.