Jackie’s heartfelt care wins national award

A leading patient charity has celebrated a Lochgilphead nurse with one of its most prestigious awards.

Cardiovascular nurse at Mid Argyll Community Hospital Jackie Gilmour won the national prize from heart-failure charity the Pumping Marvellous Foundation after being nominated by one of her patients.

The nomination outlined Jackie’s support and commitment to helping her patients live better with heart failure, saying that for her ‘nothing was too much trouble’.

Pumping Marvellous Foundation chief executive officer Nick Hartshorne congratulated Jackie: ‘Congratulations Jackie, very well deserved. You join a rarefied breed of heart failure specialists who have received one of these awards. You should be extremely proud!

‘These special awards, measured by the patient’s experience, are particularly significant given the last couple of years when many heart failure patients have found themselves in the most challenging of circumstances due to Covid-19.’

After receiving her prize Jackie said: ‘I’m delighted to have won this award; it’s such an honour. The whole team continue to work really hard to deliver the best care possible to our patients.’

Mid Argyll Community Hospital area manager Catriona Watt added: ‘I would like to congratulate Jackie on her award. This award reflects the direct impact she is making in the local community, delivering the highest standard of care for her patients day in and day out.’