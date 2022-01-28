Transport Scotland sticks to schedule at the Rest

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

As the new Scottish government transport minister took office this week politicians and campaigners welcomed news that site investigation work on a new route through Glen Croe will begin in February.

Following Monday’s resignation of Graeme Dey, Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, was appointed to the role; a move welcomed by the Rest and Be Thankful campaign group whose spokesperson said: ‘We welcome the news this week that Jenny Gilruth has been appointed as the new transport minister and wish her every success in her important new role.

‘We are hopeful that the new minister will be able to bring a fresh perspective and will be asking her for support to get Transport Scotland to make a decision, deliver a solution at the RABT and improve the lives of the people of Argyll.’

Transport Scotland last week announced that Lanarkshire-based Raeburn Drilling & Geotechnical Ltd had been awarded a £1.8 million contract to carry out preliminary ground investigations ahead of the construction of a new section of A83 trunk road at the Rest and Be Thankful.

Work is expected to last eight to 10 weeks, ending at the end of April, weather permitting.

In tandem with this, work goes on to develop a medium-term route through the glen – perhaps making use of the existing forestry road on the opposite side of Glen Croe to the A83 – while the permanent solution is developed. Transport Scotland’s plans for this are expected by late 2022.

The long-term solution is expected by Transport Scotland to be completed in seven to 10 years.

Campaigners for a swifter completion of the project, meanwhile, got little encouragement as the Scottish Government’s transport spending priorities for the next 20 years were published.

Transport Scotland’s second Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2) reveals nothing new for the A83 beyond plans already announced.

An online petition by the Rest and be Thankful Campaign, led by Argyll businesses, is calling for the Scottish Government to ‘stop wasting time on lengthy consultation and deliver a permanent solution by 2023’ and to recognise the landslide threat at the Rest and be Thankful as an emergency due to the economic and environmental impacts.

To date the petition has more than 2,500 signatures and counting.

When asked about the Rest and Be Thankful’s omission from the STPR Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto responded: ‘The STPR2 makes significant recommendations which will provide real and lasting benefits for people and businesses.

‘Addressing the resilience of the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful is one of the Scottish Government’s top priorities – this situation is being treated with the seriousness and urgency it deserves with methods to maintain connectivity on a short, medium and long term basis all being pursued and, as local MSP, I will continue to push for a permanent solution to be in place as soon as possible.’

Before he resigned on Monday January 24 from his post as transport minister, Graeme Dey echoed Ms Minto’s words: ‘Addressing the resilience of the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful is one of this government’s top priorities.

‘Local residents and road users can be assured that the situation is being treated with the seriousness and urgency it deserves, with measures to maintain connectivity on a short, medium and long term basis all being pursued.’

He added: ‘Identifying the preferred route corridor for a resilient long-term solution last year was a major step forward for this vital work and we continue to push forward the design of alternative options within that online corridor.

‘The ground investigations, which are part of the necessary baseline data that we are collecting, are expected to start next month and will help inform that design work as we look to identify a preferred route option next year.

‘We recognise that the timescales for developing an alternative to the current route and finding a long-term solution to the challenges created by the Rest and be Thankful section of the A83 are frustrating for the local community.

‘However, this scheme is technically challenging and the landscape is dynamic so it is vital we understand the terrain we are working in, in order to develop a suitable solution of the correct standard in the correct place.’

Responding on Tuesday to news of the groundwork contract Argyll and Bute Council Leader Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘I’m glad to see that the Scottish Government has given assurances that the situation at the Rest is being treated with the seriousness and urgency it deserves, and welcome this latest step in that process.

‘Their comments about stepping up work to identify the long-term solution are also welcome.

‘This momentum must be maintained and I look forward to seeing the Scottish Government’s proposals for the urgently needed medium-term solution over the course of this year.’