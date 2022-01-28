Police report – January 28, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Drugs possession

At 3pm on Friday January 14 police stopped and searched two men for dugs on Manse Brae, Lochgilphead. The men were allegedly found to be in possession of herbal cannabis and cocaine. They were charged with being in possession of controlled substances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drink driving

Police were called to Argyll Caravan Park, Inveraray, on Monday January 17 aound 9.10pm following reports of a woman allegedly driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. A 53-year-old woman failed a roadside breath test. She also allegedly acted in a threatening manner towards police officers. The woman was arrested, charged with the offences and released on an undertaking to appear at Dunoon Sheriff Court.

No MOT

At 11.30pm on Thursday January 13 on the A83 at Port Ann police carried out checks on a vehicle which revealed that it did not have a valid test certificate. The vehicle was stopped and the 26-year-old male driver was made aware of the offence. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Careless driving

On Wednesday January 19 at 9.15pm police observed a vehicle allegedly being driven in a careless manner on Argyll Street, Lochgilphead. The vehicle was stopped and the 35-year-old male driver was charged with careless driving. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the above or any incidents to phone 101 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.